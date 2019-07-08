The first phase of reconstruction on 30th Ave NW will begin Monday, July 8.
A stretch of 30th Ave NW between 8th St & 16th St NW will be completely closed.
All traffic will be detoured about nine blocks south to 21st Ave NW near North Hill Marketplace and the Optimist Soccer Complex.
Click here to view updates on the city’s construction page, including lane closures, complete road closures, and detours.
Stretch of 30th Ave NW in Minot closed for reconstruction
