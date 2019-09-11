Students around ND learn about 9/11

18 years ago today, planes struck both World Trade Center towers changing the lives of many.

On the anniversary of the attack, many are remembering that day– including students that weren’t even born yet.

Most high school students only have history lessons or their elders to tell them about September 11th, but today they learned in-depth about the event.

Students at Des Lacs-Burlington High School start off their morning with a symbolic gesture to our country, but today it has a deeper meaning.

“The attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and United flight 93, that was planned to strike the United States Capitol, were the second attempt by a terrorist organization.” says history teacher, Robert Schwarts.



Serving in the United States Air force, he says he remembers the day all too well, and will never forget.

“When I was in the military, I definitely thought about them. When I deployed, the event is the reason we were there in most cases, especially in Afghanistan.” he adds.



Almost 3,000 people were killed in the attacks on our country almost 20 years ago, but the history teacher and retired Airman says it still affects us today.

“We’re still engaged in combat operations in Afghanistan and have been for the past 18 years. My current junior class, none of them were alive on September 11, 2001.” says Schwarts.



He says for students to understand the world outlook that the US has, and the different things that we are engaged in, they must learn about historic events.



“The same way it’s important to learn about Vietnam or the world wars. It’s not because it directly impacted me, it’s important because it impacts people I interact with.” says student Hannah Bonness.

The senior says she may not have been alive during the tragedy, but she is grateful for the people that sacrificed their lives, and still do.



She adds, “It’s hard to wrap your mind around the fact that people would lay down their lives for you like you just feel like you owe them.”

For most people, the feeling is the same. Since his students didn’t witness the day, Mr. Schwarts asked them to remember an event in their life that changed them forever.