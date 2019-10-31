Suicide Prevention Year-Round

Mental illnesses can lead to depression or worse..suicide, but there are services and people in our communities that are willing to help and spread awareness.

According to SAVE.ORG suicide is the leading cause of death in the United States for all ages and approximately 123 Americans’ lives are claimed, every day..affecting loved ones and friends.

“We have family members close and distant. My mom and sister both suffered from thoughts of suicide and my sister actually was hospitalized a couple of times due to her thoughts and actions.” Says Cellest Hofer, Co-Chair of Out of Darkness.

Only half of Americans experiencing an episode of major depression receive treatment, but those that do, are treated successfully using therapy and or prescribed medication.

“I think that more people utilizing these services can improve their lives in general even if there’s not any particular life-changing problem going on right now it can help in different areas.” Says Alyssa Weber, a Licensed Clinical Psychologist at Dakota Family Services.

Not everyone is affected by suicide.. but events like Out of The Darkness Walk, a community event based on raising suicide awareness… allows everyone to know they are not alone.”

“There are people out there that just want to come and show other people that they support them, they might not be directly affected by suicide, they might not be having suicidal thoughts, but they want to show other people that..hey, there are people here for you. There are people that do care, and so it’s not just for those that are having those thoughts we want everyone involved..” Hofer says

September is Suicide Awareness Month where most awareness is raised, but Hofer says no need to stop there.

“I do think we focus on September as Suicide Awareness Month and then the rest of the year is just kind of there.. you know. We talk about it we update things and we do small things in the community, but we don’t do really big extravagant things where people come out and learn more.” Hofer said

With the many suicide awareness events that take place the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate by 20% by 2025.

If you or a loved one is dealing with mental illness or suicidal thoughts. Contact local support or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at

1-800-273-8255.