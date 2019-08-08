Summer Reading Wrap Up Party

The Minot Public Library and Ward County Library wrapped up its summer reading program. Kids of all ages were able to come out and play in bouncy houses, get their faces painted and play sports.

Throughout the summer, kids tracked the number of minutes they read.

For this particular parent, she couldn’t even keep track.

“They’ve got books hidden and stashed in so many places that they’ve always got their nose in a book, so it’s hard to say how many they’ve read,” said Julie Voeller, parent.

And one second-grader we caught up with says he’s always reading.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Captain Underpants and stuff,” said Cayden Hoffart, 2nd grader.

Beyond the Summer program, it’s easy for people to see why reading is so important.

“My middle son is really interested in animals. He’ll read any book about any animal he can get his hands-on,” said Voeller.

“So, it may not necessarily be anything he’s picked up in school, but if he’s staring at a book on a drive to somewhere across town, he’ll share a fact with the rest of us in the car about something he just learned in a book,” Voeller added.

“Because it helps you get smarter and you can read the books you like,” Hoffart said.