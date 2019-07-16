Summer road trips warrant safety reminders

Nearly 100 million Americans are planning to take a family vacation in 2019, with more than half of those families expected to get to their destination by car, according to AAA.



It can be easy for passengers to kick back and relax on a long drive, but authorities stress why it’s important that they don’t get too comfortable.

We’ve all done it. Thrown our feet up on the dashboard, reclined the seat, or laid in the back to relax on the road.



Vehicles are designed to protect, but if a driver or passenger doesn’t comply with the design, that protection system could injure a person more than it can protect them.

“The vehicle’s passenger restraint system and supplemental passenger restraint system are designed to work in conjunction with the vehicles engineering and crumple space to allow the passenger to ride the crash down, meaning to safely come to a stop,” Minot Police Officer Aaron Moss explained.



Moss said seatbelts are engineered to protect when worn this way ONLY – with the seat upright so that the seatbelt is in contact with one of the clavicle bones and both of the hipbones.



He said, “If a passenger is not being properly restrained, those restraint systems are less effective and they actually become a burden and a hindrance to that safety, as well as injure the occupant themselves.”



State law says that seatbelts should be worn in accordance with the vehicle manufacturer, so not wearing a seatbelt properly is not only unsafe, it’s also a violation of the law.



Putting your legs up on the dashboard is another unsafe way to sit.



Airbags deploy in less than a second with extreme force.



They’re designed to protect with the notion that the passenger is buckled up with both feet flat on the floor.



“If a person has their limbs in the way of the airbag, that can definitely cause catastrophic damage to the limb and push them into other parts of the body, causing internal organ damage as well,” Moss added.



He said comfort designs like reclining seats are meant to be utilized when the vehicle is completely stopped and out of traffic.