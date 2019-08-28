Sun Dogs Aren’t Just A Winter Phenomenon

Summer can bring hot and sticky days and the only ice you want to think about is what’s inside your drink! But did you know Mother Nature still creates ice in the sky during the summer?

We think of sun halos and sun dogs as being more of a Winter phenomenon. But some of our viewers have seen them in August… and while it may be rare, it’s not unusual.



All year long, the temperatures are well below zero several miles above the surface. While it can be in the 80s at the surface, it can be -65 in the upper atmosphere! This allows ice crystals to form cirrus clouds which refract sunlight and can create sundogs just like in the winter.

