“Sunset Apartment Fire” Facebook page set up by Mandan officials

The city of Mandan has set up an official Facebook page for assisting those affected by the Sunset Bluffs apartment fire on Sunday.

“Donations are very much appreciated. Any additional inquiries and needs can be handled on this new page,” Mandan official write in one post to the page. They ask the public to follow the page if they want to continue offering support to the families left homeless because of the blaze.

The page will act as a clearinghouse for information related to the fire and the families.

The Facebook page is called “Sunset Apartment Fire – Official” and is at https://www.facebook.com/Sunset-Apartment-Fire-Official-443832556347991/