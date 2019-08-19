Support for Victims of Sexual Assault

WDAY (FARGO, ND)– It’s not too uncommon in a North Dakota summer, to see hundreds of people take to the streets in their motorcycles and classic cars. But today, they did so, to support victims of sexual assault.

It all started with a 5-year-old girl named Natalee Strubbe who was sexually assaulted by a family friend at a local park last year.

Her family shared her story and created Natalee’s law that went into effect earlier this month. It allows parents of victims to have access to more police records and tougher punishments for those convicted.

With help from Harley Davidson, her family created “Let’s Ride with Natalee” raising money for the Red River Children’s Advocacy Center, who helped Natalee cope with the trauma.

Natalee’s mom Rosa Strubbe shares, “I’ve already cried once, I’m sure there will be more tears, it’s just so overwhelming in the best way to have so many people come out and support my baby.”

The family raised almost $8,000 for the CAC.