Surrey alterations shop sees an increase in business

A shop in Surrey has seen a major increase in people coming through its doors.

Sabrina’s Creations opened four years ago after the owner noticed the number of alteration shops closing down. With 15 years of experience, she says she’s been able to handle all the extra clients.

The owner says she’s always liked formal wear and solving puzzles. But, she does more than just alter what you already have.

“Like to do custom stuff. I like to make from scratch anywhere from a Halloween costume, to bridesmaids dresses, to prom and wedding gowns, and stuff like that,” said owner Sabrina Prellwitz. “So, that’s something else that I would like to expand into more.”

And with that, Prellwitz also said she’s going to have to expand her store.