Surrey Football Team is kicking things up this season

Over the last year, the Surrey football team has had to overcome some adversity. But, they kicked off their season on Friday, with a win.

On a nine-man team, you expect to find a quarterback, maybe a couple of wide receivers and some linemen.

It’s unusual though, to find a kicker, but the Mustangs are kicking things up this season in their run for the playoffs.

“In the four years that I’ve been here, we haven’t had really a kicker,” said Mark Kennedy, Coach. “We have a kid that does our kickoff, but no one to do field goals or PATs.”

Freshman Ethan Hanson asked Coach Kennedy if he could be the team’s kicker.

“I was not sure at all. I didn’t know what he was going to say,” Ethan Hanson said. “He was a kicker back then so he said ‘sure, why not?’ Let’s give it a try.'”

But Hanson had some homework to do before he was given the official title. He had to do at least 25 kicks per day.

“After practice, at home. I just want to make sure I make my kicks. It’s really important,” Hanson added.

The Mustangs had their first game of the season on Friday and they defeated Berthold 44 to 14. They managed to do it without the help of Hanson’s leg, but his teammates are looking forward to the day he can put his leg to good use.

“I feel like if we can get it down it could be very useful,” said Kolby Nelsen, running back/linebacker. “Especially in a team if they’ve got a good run-stop.” And even if he doesn’t get to kick at all this year–he says it’s still worth it.

“Football is fun. I mean it’s not just kicking, it’s about family, friends, everybody coming out. It’s just a fun time,” Hanson added.

Hanson said his goal for the season is to have a couple of points on the board each game.