Surrey School District enrollment numbers

With all of the overcrowding happening in schools across North Dakota, one superintendent says he’s lucky his district hasn’t been affected.

Surrey school has 408 students in it’s elementary, middle, and high school. Teachers are averaging between 20-25 per classroom, and the superintendent wants to keep it that way.

“You get 30-35 kids in a class and you really lose a lot of control quite often,” said Terry Voiles, Surrey Superintendent. “So, we’re pleased with that. We’d like to keep it 20, maybe a little higher 25, that would be good. It makes it pretty tough when you’ve got 30 kids in a classroom.”

The Surrey High school senior class only has 17 students. Voiles says he doesn’t see the school needing to expand any time soon.

