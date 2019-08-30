Survivorship Lifestyle Program helps cancer survivors through exercise, nutrition

There will be over 1.7 million new people diagnosed with cancer this year.

From the time you find out, through your whole journey, you are a survivor. But what do you do after you beat it?

That’s the question the Bismarck Cancer Center seeks to answer with the Survivorship Lifestyle Program: a free program that helps survivors get their lives back to normal.

Cancer survivor Cassie Beise says, “It’s not necessarily cancer that is getting survivors its more of your lifestyle.”

Beise was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. While she had a successful surgery and is now cancer-free. Her life after has been far from easy.

“After surgery, you kind of have to take it pretty easy, and I am a pretty active person,” says Beise.

She says it was pretty hard getting back into her normal routine, which happens more people than you think after battling cancer.

Oncology Dietitian at Bismarck Cancer Center Amanda Inmels says, “Survivors, as they are trying to figure out this new normal, don’t have a lot of support and transition into living a healthier lifestyle.”

That is why the Bismarck Cancer Center started the Survivorship Lifestyle Program. The unique 6-week program focuses on improving survivors’ everyday lives. It meets twice a week, focusing on the positives of exercise and educating survivors on better nutrition.

“We do know that people who change their diet and exercise and follow you know this kind of new lifestyle they are living longer than those who do not,” says Inmels.

But most importantly, Inmels says it’s about giving them the support they need when they don’t know what to do.

“There’s a lot of ‘don’t eat this that’s going to make your cancer come back and don’t do this because that’s bad for you, you need to do this special because you’re a survivor.’ We kind of help them navigate that and help them determine on their own what sounds like a credible source and is this something I should apply to my life,” says Inmels.

“There’s a lot of people not even doctors that tell you, ‘you shouldn’t be eating refined sugars, you shouldn’t drink that diet coke’, says Beise. “Kind of having that second person to have and be like ok this is what someone told me is this what I need to be following is that true. So just having that resource to tap in too.”

Beise tells me while she still has some slip-ups here and there, the program has made being a survivor that much easier.

“It’s just given me a better outlook on moving forward and actually getting me up and moving again,” Beise adds.

KX spoke with Sanford Health Dietitian Rachel Iverson to talk more about the nutrition education for cancers survivors. All that information is in the video below.

The program has helped roughly 100 people throughout our community.

The upcoming Live Well session will take place September 24 -October 31. Registration is required. Please call Amanda at 701-222-6154 or email aihmels@bismarckcancercenter.com