Suspicious device found in Bismarck, bomb squad at work

Bismarck Police have several streets closed off as they investigate a a small device found, that could be explosive.

4th street between Lunar Ln and Telstar Dr is currently blocked off Wednesday afternoon at 3:15.

Police say a small pipe with a hitch pin was found and police and the bomb squad were called in.

It was found on Normandy St and brought to Commons Ave and 6th street.

The bomb squad says it’s suspicious and not something you see everyday. The bomb squad and BPD are on scene and working to make it safe to set the device off.