SVAS asks volunteers and visitors come by appointment only

A local animal shelter is working towards bigger and better and a lot of changes are being put in place to make it all possible.

The doors are temporarily closed here at the shelter, but it still needs volunteers and animals still need forever homes.



These changes come with the pets as the priority.

More than 100 animals in the Souris Valley Animal Shelter need homes, but they also need a safe space in the meantime, which is why the Souris Valley Animal Shelter is temporarily closed to the public.



The doors are closed, but the kennels are full – and the shelter needs your help.

“Make sure they get good care, which they typically do, but I found a lot of them without water today,” long-time volunteer, Sue Cook, said.



Volunteers and those seeking adoption can still schedule times to visit the shelter. All you have to do is make an appointment.



The temporary closing will help maintenance issues get fixed faster.

“With regard to our drains, we have to do a complete flush and get those spick and span,” interim executive director, Shelbi Waters explained. “Our air filtration system isn’t down, but it’s not working at capacity, so healthy animals are sharing air with the unhealthy animals and that can cause chaos at any moment. Then if you look at our outdoor kennels, there’s sharp edges and nails poking out and we need to get that fixed immediately so our dogs have a safe place to go outside.”



To keep the shelter secure, appointment-only adoption will remain once maintenance work is finished.



For example, the shelter provides emergency housing for domestic violence victims. Now, the shelter can vet visitors before they enter so that no pets get into the wrong hands.

The shelter’s capital campaign is on track to break ground on its new building, but those plans are on pause for about a month to make sure the current building is up to standards to safely house the animals.



Every bit of help counts, especially now. The shelter asks that volunteers or visitors call 701-852-6133 or message them on Facebook to make appointments.



