Sweet Treats closing on Christmas Eve

As one downtown Bismarck bakery prepares for the holidays, they’re also preparing to turn on their ovens one last time.

Sweet Treats Bakery announced on their Facebook page earlier this month about shutting their doors, for good.

Sweet Treats has been open for 7 years, but Annie Iron Necklace took over 3 years ago. In that time, she says it’s been hard to run a business and be a part of her family’s life.

With baking, delivering and staying late to finish orders, it was getting to be too much. She also says for her, it’s not worth being married to her work when she has a family at home.

“There’s not enough time, but thank you so much to all of you for your support and shopping local. I’ve made some amazing connections. People who wont get cakes anywhere else. It’s been an honor to serve you and your families,” said Iron Necklace.

Sadly.. the last day to get your hands on some delicious Sweet Treats is sooner than you think. They officially close tomorrow.

