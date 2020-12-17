Taco Bell brings back Nacho Fries and other menu items for a limited time

Video

by: Elizabeth Chmurak and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NewsNation Now) — Taco Bell is adding a few more menu items after cutting out some fan favorites earlier this year. The fast-food chain announced on Wednesday Nacho Fries, the Loaded Nacho Taco and the Bacon Club Chalupa will return for a limited time beginning December 24.

The ad promises you will “Escape your Nacho Fries cravings.”

“In a year as difficult and uncertain as this one was, we know that consumers crave the comforts they love most. That’s why we’re excited to bring back Nacho Fries for our passionate fans to close out this year and kick-off 2021 positively and deliciously,” said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer in a statement.

The Nacho Fries were originally introduced in 2018 and quickly became the “most successful menu item,” according to Taco Bell. It has sold more than 347 million servings of Nacho Fries to date.

In November, Taco Bell removed the Mexican pizza, Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday, December 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Virtual Blood Drive

Record Bighorn Sheep

MDU Rate Hike

Taco Bell bringing back Nacho Fries and other items December 24 for a limited time

Harnett County couple married for 61 years dies of COVID-19 minutes apart, holding hands

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneminuteForecast 12/17

Human Rights

A warm day today with a big cool down for the end of the week

Rugby Boy's Basketball

Early Signing Day

Williams Co. Correctional Center Complaints

Sexual Violence

Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dr. Joshua Wynne

Fracking Money Dispute

Sports Back

College Plans

Vaccine Myths

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories