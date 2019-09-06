Live Now
Tapping technique used for emotional freedom

Freedom from your emotions is only a tap away.

Emotional Freedom Technique, or EFT, is an alternative treatment for physical pain and emotional distress like anxiety, depression or addiction. It’s also referred to as tapping or psychological acupressure.

People who use this technique believe tapping the body can create a balance in your energy system.

We talked with Elicia Faul, a local Licensed Acupuncturist who now teaches it to others.

“Tapping is based on acupuncture… the flow of energy along the body, the meridian channels and so just like acupuncture can literally be used for anything,” said Faul.

If you want to learn more about EFT, Elicia is teaching a class on it at Natural Grocers in Bismarck tomorrow afternoon.

