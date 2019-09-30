Task force tackling teen vaping

One in five high school students is vaping, which is up 78 percent from 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

First District Health Unit in Minot has started a vaping task force.

Smoking traditional cigarettes is still the leading cause of death and with vaping on the rise, there aren’t many resources to help people who want to quit.

The health promotions director at First District said they are updating classes to help parents and possibly save lives.

“We’re working on maybe putting together like a tool kid for parents, that will have information,” said Health Promotions Director at First District Holly Brekhus.

“Just educational information like: these Juuls contain nicotine, this is what to look for, these are the symptoms, this is what to do if your child is found with vaping products,” said Brekhus.

