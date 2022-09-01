The school year has just begun and the clock is ticking down for the title winner of North Dakota Teacher of the Year to be announced. Four teachers are finalists; one is from the capitol city, Bismarck, and the other is from Linton.

“My philosophy is definitely preparing students for work outside of high school. Giving them career readiness skills is one of my top priorities,” Linton High School Business Teacher Megan Wald said.

For Wald, it’s not a nine-to-five job, but a prominent career that just keeps bringing her back with 15 years and counting. Her school is rallying behind her after a ceremony and visit from the state Superintendent Kirstein Baeslor.

“You have to be passionate about the work that you do and know what your goal is. I have so much fun with our students,” Wald said.

Being an educator doesn’t just stop in the classroom, but continues 24/7. Wald is a mother of four, which makes her what she calls a “teacher mom.”

“I’ll walk down the hallway during lunchtime and wave at my children while they’re eating. It’s something that is special to me and something that I really enjoy,” Wald said.

Abby Dubord was spotlighted by KX News in May during teacher appreciation week. Since our last visit, so much has changed for the 1st-grade teacher, including transferring to a brand-new school.

“This semester has been different, it’s been challenging in its own way just because of the changes that go into moving into a brand-new school, but it’s also been very rewarding. I have so many phenomenal coworkers,” Dubord said.

Dubord is moving into her fourth year of teaching and feels completely honored to be one of the finalists out of the 12,000 teachers in the state.

“There are so many well-deserving educators out there and this is just more than a nomination or a title, it’s a name to represent all of the educators that have worked tirelessly and extremely hard,” Dubord said.

Outside of the classroom, she spends time with her family, and dog and participates in outdoor activities.

However, inside the classroom, the passion remains to help students learn.

“To me education really instills values and the knowledge students will need for their future,” Dubord said.

Dubord will have a visit from the state superintendent Friday, September 2, 2022, followed by a ceremony. The winner for teacher of the year will be announced Monday, September 19, 2022, at the State Capitol.