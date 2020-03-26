Teacher parades flourish in region as a way to connect in the COVID-19 era

One trend during the coronavirus pandemic is the “Teacher Parade.” This is where educators form a parade group and drive up and down the streets of a community, honking and recognizing students in homes along the way.

It’s a way to demonstrate the links between teachers, students and the community and a way to say COVID-19 won’t bring down education.

Amid a time of social distancing, the parades strengthen the ties that bind a community and its schools.

Here is a growing collection of teacher parade videos from communities across western North Dakota. If you captured video of a teacher parade in your town, send it to ndfirst@kxnet.com, listing the town, date of the parade and any other details of interest and we’ll add it to this page:

Bismarck – March 23, 2020

The teachers and staff at Centennial Elementary held a noisy Teacher Parade through the neighborhoods of their students.

Bottineau – March 25, 2020

Minot – March 26, 2020

This one, labeled a McKinley School teachers caravan, went by KX News Meteorologist Tom Schrader’s house, led by the Minot Police Department.