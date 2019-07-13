Team North Dakota preps for Fargo wrestling tournament

Team North Dakota will take some of our best athletes to Fargo as many have a shot to become All-Americans at the Junior or Cadet Division.

The team has been training all week long at Bismarck High. Coach Luke Mellmer brought in a special coach, Dustin Schlatter, to get the guys ready to compete.

All of our big names will be their, including Ryan Ripplinger and Matt Kaylor, who finished fourth last year and thinks he has a chance to win the 195-pound division this time.

“Well my expectation for Greco is to win it hopefully,” Kaylor said. “Some of the guys that were above me graduated. So the goal now is to go win in Greco and then in freestyle, I’m hoping to place as well.”

“A lot of the hard work is already done,” Schlatter said. “It’s a lot of sharpening things and troubleshooting. If they have issues then we can work through those issues. Things that they have seen in camp that help them for this weekend.”

The competition starts Saturday and runs through Wednesday at the Fargodome.