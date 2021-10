The final day of the WDA tennis regional championship held in Minot was on Saturday. Below are the championship game results.

Singles:

Minot’s Hunter Rice (0), Williston’s Mason Haugenoe (2)

Haugenoe is the first Coyotes’ player to win the singles WDA title since 1999.

Doubles:

Minot’s Zach/Aidan Diehl (2), Legacy’s Anthony Janes/Jay Moylan (1)

Zach and Aidan are the first Minot doubles team to win the WDA title since 2004.