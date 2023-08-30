With many new faces on the court for Minot High, the few returners must step up to pass along the tradition of this program.

Last year the Magicians tennis squad finished first in the WDA, while placing second at state.

However this season they look to add some state hardware to the trophy case for the first time since 1988.

After graduating five of the top seven players, Minot turns to returners Aiden Diehl and Grayson Schaeffer to help the growth of this young Minot team, two players that are only Juniors and have have been in this program for five years.

“They’ve been huge for the program,” said Minot Head Coach Scott DeLorme. “They’ve both been here since seventh and eighth grade, both played at a high level since early on in their careers, eighth grade ninth grade but they’re great kids, great athletes, great players, they’re great people off the court. They really take everybody under their wing, they don’t see themselves as better than anybody.”