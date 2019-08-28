Texas company sentenced in North Dakota oilfield death

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Houston company has been found guilty and ordered to pay $2.1 million in fines and restitution in the 2014 death of an Alabama man who died in an explosion while working western North Dakota’s oil patch.

C&J Well Services, formerly known as Nabors Completion and Production Services, pleaded guilty Wednesday of violating safety regulations and causing the death of 28-year-old Marine veteran Dustin Payne, of Hazel Green, Alabama.

Authorities say Payne was welding inside a tank that had not been properly cleaned and vented. The welding equipment ignited vapors, causing an explosion.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland ordered the company to pay $1.6 million to Payne’s estate as well as a $500,000 fine.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration in 2015 fined the company more than $97,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Britta Curl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Britta Curl"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hempcrete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hempcrete"

Tomato Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tomato Festival"

Former Deputy Appeal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Deputy Appeal"

Mike Schwindt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Schwindt"

Oilfield Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oilfield Death"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28"

Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer"

The Warmth Is Back!

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Warmth Is Back!"

New Esport Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Esport Teacher"

Boys HS Soccer 8-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer 8-27"

Boys HS Tennis 8-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis 8-27"

New Zoo Vet

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Zoo Vet"

Costco

Thumbnail for the video titled "Costco"

Wounded Warrior

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warrior"

Tree Removal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree Removal"

I-94 Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-94 Enforcement"

Census Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Canvassing"
More Video

Don't Miss