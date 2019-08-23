Text 911 in case of an emergency

In an emergency, calling 9-1-1 is not always possible.

Law enforcement wants to remind you that you can text 9-1-1 to get help.

Just this week, a 15-year-old girl alerted authorities that she had been sexually assaulted by a semi-truck driver with whom was traveling. Authorities were able to get the girl to safety after she texted them.

Using the text service is simple. All you have to do is text 911 and an emergency dispatcher will respond, via text, within 10 to 15 seconds.

Since September 2018, there have been 37emergency 911 text messages sent in Morton County. Officials say most of them are related to domestic disturbances, but the text service also helps people with hearing and speech impairment.

“If you call 911 on a phone, your address will show up where you are at. The big thing with texting is it does not. The easiest way is to put your location and where you are at also in the text message. That would save a bunch of time on the back end,” said Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier.

While law enforcement prefers a 911 phone call first, if you are unable to call, you can text. North Dakota and Minnesota have text 9-1-1 services available statewide. But not all states offer the service.