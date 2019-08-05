The 5th Anniversary of Genocide in Syria Hits Home for a Community of North Dakotans

WDAY (Fargo, ND)– Today marks the 5th anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Syria. It hits close to home for a community of North Dakotans.

The video above is from the Sinjar Massacre. Anywhere from 2,000 to 5,000 Yazidis were killed in 2014 by ISIS fighters. More than tens of thousands were displaced.

ISIS also kidnapped thousands of women, forcing them into sexual slavery and took children as young as seven, as soldiers.

There are around 50 Yazidis that live in the Fargo community in North Dakota, and tonight they’re having a commemoration for the victims and those still suffering.

Fargo resident Vajeen Al Hayder escaped from ISIS.

He shares, “This is really sad and I’m so sorry for what happened to my people and hopefully this would never happen to any people around the world.”

The Sinjar massacre was the 74th massacre of the Yazidi people.