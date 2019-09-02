The Countdown is On for a Long-Awaited Rivalry Game

WDAY (FARGO, ND)– We are now less than a week away from renewing a longtime in-state rivalry on the football field.

UND and NDSU will meet inside the Fargodome this Saturday.

The last time these two teams played each other was in 2015. NDSU won this game 34 – 9, but some UND fans say they’re anxious to see if it will be different this time around.

University of North Dakota Junior James Downing shares, “Been preparing for it, I mean, been hearing about it and stuff like that, so it’s going to be exciting, be the first time I’ve ever seen the two play since, once every four years, so one time in your college career typically.”

The game will kick off at 2:30 Saturday afternoon.