The Cowboy Hall of Fame is getting ready for 25th anniversary

The Cowboy Hall of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary next year.

People from the Hall have been at the state fair all week getting people excited for next year’s celebration.

A painting by local artist Andy Knudson is featured at the display near the livestock barns.

It honors 25 years of the cowboy hall of fame history.

215 people have been inducted into the hall of fame and officials are accepting nominations for the next class of inductees.

For the last 25 years, they’ve had the same mission.

“Educate people on the western lifestyle through our actions and our museum in Medora,” said Rick Thompson, Executive director, Cowboy Hall of Fame. “But, on an everyday basis is to we do not want that western lifestyle and that history to escape us.”

Around 16-thousand people visit the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora between May and September every year.