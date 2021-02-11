The growing effort to track COVID-19 variants in North Dakota

For a month, North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist has been advising that the state begin more extensive coronavirus testing to detect when new variants arrive.

That was back when 76 cases of the variant — that was first identified in Britain — were reported in the U.S. Now, there are 932 cases.

The state’s Public Health Lab is getting on top of this more complex, more expensive form of testing.

A positive PCR swab test tells you whether you have the coronavirus or not, but it, alone, can’t tell you if you’ve contracted a variant.

“We see this with other illnesses,” said North Dakota’s Public Health Lab Director, Dr. Christie Massen.

“But we want to pay particular attention to those that could potentially threaten during this pandemic.”

Dr. Massen announced the state’s strategy to track variants Wednesday at Gov. Doug Burgum’s press conference.

“We are actually able to screen most of the positive samples that come through the public health lab for the variant,” she explained.

“There is nothing alarming yet,” Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne said.

He says there are some signals when you look at a positive test that suggest a variant so the lab is looking at those tests further.

“And there’s a number of different ways we can do that,” explained Dr. Massen.

In addition, the lab is conducting ‘whole genome sequencing’, which is taking a positive test and analyzing the entire genetic code. It’s a sequence of thousands of letters, including those specific to the variant.

“We’re working closely with our partner at the CDC and we’re actually submitting a random sample of 17 of our positives every two weeks to them,” Dr. Massen shared.

“Now you can’t do that on every sample,” Dr. Wynne added.

“It would be hugely expensive and not something that is practical. But they do it randomly and periodically, and fortunately, they haven’t detected it yet.”

However, he says he wouldn’t be surprised if one of the three major variants being tracked in the U.S. appears here as time goes on.

I asked Dr. Wynne if, after a cost-benefit analysis, we are doing enough of these genomic sequencing tests.

“I think so,” he said.

“In North Dakota, I feel really good about what we do. I’m not sure how uniform that is around the country or around the world.”

Dr. Wynne says moving forward, nationwide and even global public health systems need to test and record this data in a more coordinated way because the virus knows no borders.