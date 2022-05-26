Foster families are already in short supply in North Dakota, so finding a foster family for a child who is suffering from a mental health challenges poses even more problems.

Nexus-PATH Family Healing is an organization that specializes in helping these kids who come from hard places to find a foster home.

Jamie Anderson, Recruitment and Licensing Specialist, shares how Nexus-PATH helps these kids, as well as families to care for them.

Click here to learn more about Nexus-PATH, and the process to becoming a foster parent