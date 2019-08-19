The Landing: From small seeds, big ideas grow

One thing we know about the people of our great state: We love food and fun. Creating the overall “North Dakota experience” isn’t possible without the right partnerships. We talked to two local men whose recent collaboration is set to launch by early next year.

It started out simple enough — The downtown Bismarck eatery, Terra Nomad, needed a new chef.

They hired Cody Monson, owner of the UpNorth Catering food truck in Bismarck.

Both business owners use the same farmers, so it made sense to partner up.

“Our idea is to basically tie Terra Nomad, UpNorth Catering and, can’t say the name yet, but a new restaurant down by the river soon all together so it’ll be the three… the three will be a package deal,” said Terra Nomad Chef Cody Monson.

“We wanted to make sure we had both a willing and able and exceptional restaurateur that was wanting to go in here and it’s just the right. It’s the perfect fit with Terra Nomad,” added Aaron Barth, Director at The Missouri Valley Heritage Alliance.

From that association, the seeds were planted for a new restaurant venture located here, at The Heritage River Landing, where the “farm to table” concept will continue with the new restaurant and new chef.

But the story doesn’t stop there.

The Landing has also partnered with North Dakota Tourism, to spread the good word about North Dakota history and heritage in a way that gives visitors a literal taste of the state.

This riverside hub will also include an information center to connect locals and visitors to statewide entertainment, hotels, eateries and more.

“The building behind us was really meant to compliment the Lewis and Clark riverboat which has been operating in the Bismarck area on the Missouri River since 1991. And that riverboat is really a heritage reflection of riverboats that have operated on the river since 1833,” said Aaron Barth.

The Missouri Valley Heritage Alliance is also collaborating with other organizations, institutions and communities to create a “one-stop-shop” at the landing for the North Dakota experience.

In the end, it’s a great example of how the seeds planted through a simple collaboration grow to benefit residents of North Dakota and visitors to the state.

That’s what they call “The North Dakota Way.”

Barth said they are planning a soft opening this November and a grand opening next spring.