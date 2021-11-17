The longest partial eclipse in nearly 600 years

A partial lunar eclipse happens with a full moon early this Friday morning. This one is extra special because of its very long duration.

In terms of timing, the partial eclipse begins at 12:03 AM early Friday morning (11/19). The maximum eclipse will be at 3:02 am… that’s when 97% percent of the moon will be covered by the earth’s shadow. The eclipse will end at 6:03 am. The total time of the eclipse will be 6 hours and 2 minutes. You’d have to go back 580 years to find a partial eclipse longer. It’s long due to the position of the moon with respect to its orbit around the earth.

It will be visible from all of North America, much of South America, and northeastern Asia. There’s a catch. It appears clouds will be moving in for Thursday night, so social media may be your best vantage point in North Dakota. The next lunar eclipse will be a total one – meaning 100% coverage. That’s on May 16th of next year. So mark your calendars!