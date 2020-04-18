The North Dakota Governor’s Race Continues in the Midst of a Global Pandemic

Elections are one thing that the coronavirus cannot reschedule. 2020 is a big election year, including the race for the North Dakota Governor’s seat.

Every day we’re hearing from our current head-of-the-state, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, who is also running for re-election.

Friday, we spoke with Dr. Shelley Lenz, the state Democratic-Non-Partisan League’s candidate for Governor.

She, like most North Dakotans, is spending the majority of her time at home in Dickinson these days.

Dr. Lenz is not a politician. She’s a veterinarian and owns two clinics: one in Dickinson and one in Killdeer. Both have been closed since March 25 to keep her staff safe.

“So I’ve never campaigned, period, but I run a large, international non-profit that involves veterinary clinics and agriculture and trades development, so I often have to lead virtually,” Dr. Lenz shared.

She says there are even some positives to a virtual campaign, “Everybody’s focused at one time. You can see their faces in the comfort of their own home. So it’s like I’m in their own house.”

But, she says there’s nothing like meeting people in person, and getting to travel across the state.

“That’s where Ben is helpful on the east side,” she added, referring to her running mate, fifth-generation farmer and former state legislator Ben Vig, from Sharon, North Dakota.

“And so he’s the Millennial, I’m the Gen-Xer,” Dr. Lenz laughed.

And in the midst of a global pandemic, it’s essential North Dakota is one team– not split down party lines. Dr. Lenz says she is rooting for the state’s success, and with that, for Gov. Burgum’s.

But, she adds that she would’ve taken more decisive action sooner, including a quicker lockdown of nursing homes, and a requirement that all healthcare workers quarantine themselves in between shifts.

“There’s a lot of vulnerable in our lives. No one has a completely healthy family. Right? You either have a parent, or an asthmatic kid or a diabetic friend. We’re all vulnerable right now. We’re biological systems, and this is where the government needs to step in, decisively,” Dr. Lenz elaborated.

She says her background in science and small business is what sets her apart.

“And that’s why I’m running,” she exclaimed. “Because our voices in our smaller communities, and our small business voices, are not getting elevated enough. It’s happened for our whole life in North Dakota, our whole history.”

KX News did reach out to Gov. Burgum for an interview. His campaign spokesperson told us that while the campaign continues, the health and safety of North Dakotans is priority No. 1 right now.

Read the full statement here:

“Governor Burgum, Lieutenant Governor Sanford and the Administration are working tirelessly to keep North Dakotans safe from COVID-19 and support individuals, families and businesses impacted by the coronavirus. While the campaign continues, the health and well-being of everyone in North Dakota is and will always be the top priority.” – Mike Schrimpf, Spokesperson.