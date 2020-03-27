The Pooper Scooper Kid cleans up your mutt’s mess

Now that the snow is melting, you might be noticing some not-so-friendly gifts left over by your furry friends. Well, one young man from Lincoln is happy to help pick up what your pets put down.

Trace is a 10-year-old entrepreneur who saw a problem and wanted to fix it. He calls himself the Pooper Scooper Kid. He will come to your house and clean up your yard for you. It’s a dirty job, but he says he’s glad to do it.

“I thought that people hated picking up dog poop, so did kids, but I actually started to pick up my own poop and so I thought that I would pick up other people’s poop so it could be fair that the kids wouldn’t do it or the adults,” said Trace Pfeifer, the Pooper Scooper Kid.

He said he may even put together a team soon, to help clear more yards. They are practicing social distancing and using Venmo as a means of payment. For more information go here.