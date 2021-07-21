The severe storm maps explained



The first part of our job description as the KX Storm Team is to communicate to the public what the weather will be with a heavy emphasis on severe storm threats. Along with the rest of the broadcast community in the US, we work with the Storm Prediction Center to have a unified message of the severe storm potential.

An example of a Storm Prediction Center’s severe storm risk map.

But sometimes the maps and colors can be confusing. So here’s a brief overview of what the colors mean so when they are shaded into your county you’ll know what your risks are.

First, we have the lowest level 1… which’s the Marginal risk. Severe storms can happen and would be isolated and limited in duration.

Level 2 is the Slight risk. This means scattered severe storms are possible. They shouldn’t be widespread.

Level 3 is the Enhanced risk. Numerous and widespread storms are possible. Some may even be intense.

Level 4 – the Moderate risk… long-lived widespread and intense storms are likely.

The highest threat level is level 5 at the High risk. This is also a widespread risk. Long-lived and some of the most intense storms are possible in this category.