The Sweat Co. in Mandan opened just in time for the New Year

Getting in shape is a common goal for many once the New Year hits.

Between the music and the special machines, you can’t help but want to attend these unique workout classes.

Kirstin Wilhelm, the owner of The Sweat Co. says, “We were just wanting that community aspect in that workout, it’s something that we were craving. And we wanted to bring something new. These machines have evolved over the years and so my husband and I thought it would be a great thing to bring to the Bismarck Mandan area.”

The Sweat Company, a new gym in Mandan, follows the Lagree Fitness model. It’s a high intensity, low impact workout adaptable to all levels.

Wilhelm says, “Legree Fitness originated from Sabastian Legree out of California. He’s the one that came up with this concept and this machine. He has over 98 patents on this machine and it has evolved over time.”

Wilhelm is talking about The Megaformer. It’s a special machine that uses a combination of strength and endurance, cardio, and flexibility training.

Nicole Perreault, a Sweat Co. member says, “I heard a big hype about it and was dying to try it and it’s a great workout. It’s a burner no doubt.”

And because it’s the day and age we now live in, all the machines are safely distanced apart to follow COVID-19 restrictions. Upon entering the gym, you will be required to wear a mask and get your temperature checked. The workout machines get wiped down before and after use.

Wilhelm says, ” All fitness levels are welcome, everyone is a beginner. It’s a great workout that

you’re gonna feel afterward so you’re gonna feel accomplished.”

She says the workouts are low impact so it’s not hard on your joints. and it’s good for sculpting your body but the atmosphere is what Perreaul says makes it all worth it for her.

Perreaul explains, “The coaches are awesome. There’s great music. I like the red lights and it gets you excited to work out.”

The Sweat Company officially opened on January 1st.

