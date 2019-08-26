The US Army Corps of Engineers to Begin Work to Clean up Sandbars Along the Missouri

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct vegetation management activities on sandbars in the Missouri River between Garrison Dam and Huff, North Dakota throughout September.

The Corps says the goal is to keep the sandbars free of vegetation.

A team of federal and state representatives have identified approximately 250 acres along the sandbar that will require treatment.

Starting after Labor Day, the Corps will use helicopters to begin spraying only on vegetated portions of the sandbars. The engineers say efforts will be made to spray during the week, when public use is lower, but spraying may happen on some weekends since good spraying days can be limited due to wind or rain.

The Bismarck-Mandan river reach will not be part of this round of treatment. The Corps says they will continue each spring and/or fall, as needed, into the future.