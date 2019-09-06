The World’s Largest Event to End Alzheimer’s will be in Bismarck Tomorrow

The world’s largest event to end Alzheimer’s is coming to Bismarck Saturday morning.

The attached video shows the walk that took place in Minot last month. Sertoma Park will look like just like this tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m.

It will begin with a ceremony in the park, and then the walk itself takes off at 10:20.

300 people are expected to show up, and they’ve already raised over 33-thousand dollars.

Local Cody Kilgore will be walking tomorrow. He says everyone has a reason to support the fight to end this disease.

He adds, “There are very few people that haven’t experienced some kind of Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Number one, it raises awareness, number two, it does some good fundraising that goes toward research, and also caregiving as well.”

If you haven’t already registered, you can show up at 9 a.m. to do so. Kilgore says rain or shine, they’ll be out walking.