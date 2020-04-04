Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Theodore Roosevelt National Park closes campgrounds, partially closes roads following latest health guidance

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is announcing additional modifications to operations in response to guidance from federal, county, and local officials.

In a news release from the National Park Service, it was announced that as of April 4, park visitor centers, campgrounds, and a portion of the South Unit road are closed until further notice. Areas, where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, open spaces, trails, and picnic areas, will remain open to provide healthy options for the public to enjoy.

The organization is encouraging visitors to follow CDC guidelines like maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other individuals and washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

The NPS also went on to say in the statement, “The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Theodore Roosevelt National Park is our number one priority. The park is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and reduce public risk. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.”

To view the latest updates from the National Park Service, click HERE. The NPS advises to check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amidon Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amidon Testing"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Germ Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Germ Off"

Off-sale Take out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Off-sale Take out"

MLK Assassination Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "MLK Assassination Anniversary"

Abbot Rapid Test

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abbot Rapid Test"

Local Newspaper Cuts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Newspaper Cuts"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Robert One Minute 4-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-4-20"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-4-20"

Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennis"

Free Ice Cream

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Ice Cream"

Local Businesses Staying Alive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Businesses Staying Alive"

Job Service Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Job Service Update"

COVID-19 Case Numbers 4-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Numbers 4-4"

TRNP Partial Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Partial Closure"

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

Stadium Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stadium Lights"

Sanford Virtual Docs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Virtual Docs"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge