Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer

The grandson of former House Majority Leader Earl Strinden announced his candidacy for state treasurer.
Thomas Beadle, Republican Representative from District 27 in South Fargo, announced that he is running for State Treasurer.
Beadle has been in office since 2010 and serves on the Appropriations Committee – Government Operations subsection.
He says he hopes to make the office of State Treasurer more accessible to the public and ensure accurate information is getting out to the citizens.
Incumbent Treasurer Kelly Schmidt announced in December that she would not run for re-election.
She has served in that role since 2004.