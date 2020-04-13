Thousands of Americans are howling in solidarity during the pandemic

From Colorado to California, Texas to upstate New York, each night at 8 p.m. Americans are going outside to howl. It’s a fast-spreading ritual becoming a response of a society cut off from one another by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I got my alarm set for 8 p.m. which reminds me to howl and 7 p.m. which reminds me to remind others to howl,” said one Bismarck howler, Brandon Loftis.

Go Outside and Howl at 8 pm is one of the fastest-growing Facebook groups out there. Since beginning three weeks ago, the group has grown to over 520,000 members internationally.

“The rules are simple. You don’t need a reason, you can have a reason, but just go outside and howl at 8 and see what kind of response you get,” said Anna Beazer, one of the group moderators.

A Denver couple created the group to bring their friends closer together during the pandemic. Some howl to thank the nation’s healthcare workers and first responders for their sacrifices, others howl to release their frustration of being isolated. And some do it for the fun of it.

“I’m totally doing it for fun. I think it’s awesome. Just a way to do something different during the quarantine,” said Loftis.

“I think it’s just been a really fun experience to have people brought together for a common goal,” said Beazer.

And there’s been no word of complaints from neighbors or trouble with the law from all the howling.

“Mostly people just thinking there’s, you know, asking me, ‘Wow is that real wolf’ because I’m that good at it,” said Loftis.

The group leaves it up to you to decide why you howl and will most likely continue even after the quarantine. For more information on the group go here.