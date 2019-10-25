Three men suffer serious injuries in crash near Williston

Three North Dakota men suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-car crash 2 miles north of Williston

At 5:22 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, a 23-year-old man from Ray was driving a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria southbound on Highway 2 when the car went off the road and entered a median.

The car hit a culvert and went into the air.

The front of the car struck the ground, throwing the driver and one passenger from the car.

Another passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was transported to a hospital in Williston.

The two passengers, a 25-year-old man from Ray and a 25-year-old man from Williston were both airlifted to a Minot hospital.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says none of the men in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

