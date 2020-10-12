Three more murals added to downtown Minot

Several artists are adding some color to a few buildings after receiving a grant from AARP.

The $6,900 grant pays for three hidden object murals to be painted on the sides of buildings.

Arvin Davis painted one at the Spot, Cera Pignet painted the second at Nickel and Dodge, and Scott Gordon painted the third across from the Blue Rider.

The murals will be added to the Visit Minot mural map.

“So, you’ll walk to the other one, and the other one and then hopefully along the way you’re stopping at these restaurants, and shops and bars and kind of boosting the economy even in the slightest bit by having something beautiful for people to look at,” said Kellie Sink, grant applicant.

The Minot Area Council of the Arts posted on its Facebook page that there’s been a lot of vandalism to the existing murals.

Sink hopes these vandals will be respectful of these artists and stop defacing their art.