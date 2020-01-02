Thursday Forecast: Cloudy & Cooler

Today: Overcast with a slight chance for a light snow/wintry mix in the west today. Highs return to the 20s and 30s with westerly wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Light and scattered snow with lows in the teens and 20s. Accumulation will range from a trace to around an inch by Friday morning. Wind will increase from the northwest to 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Friday: Light snow exits the east in the morning. Cooler highs mostly in the 20s with a few 30s in the west. Mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions. NW 10-15 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.