Today: After a windy start, the afternoon will bring lighter northwesterly wind and sunny skies. Highs will be much cooler but still seasonable in the 30s and 40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with widespread 20s. Light and variable wind will become southerly at 5-15 mph.

Friday: A wide range of temperatures. East of Highway 83 will only warm to the 30s and 40s. Bismarck, Minot and Western ND will warm to the 50s and 60s. Mostly sunny skies with south wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.