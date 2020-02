Today: Sunny, dry and cold all day. Bitterly cold morning temps will warm to the single digits and teens. Light and variable wind will turn southerly.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the single digits. South wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs warming to the 20s and 30s. A slight increase in cloud cover by the afternoon with a small chance for a quick wintry mix. South wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.