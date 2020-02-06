Thursday: Light Snow & Colder Temperatures

Today: Light snow, especially in the Southwest with falling temperatures through the afternoon. Many temperatures will fall to the teens and lower 20s with a light northerly wind. Around 1″-2″ is possible in the Southwest through Friday morning. Mostly cloudy in areas that aren’t seeing as much snow today.
Tonight: Light snow southwest with colder overnight lows in the single digits both above and below zero. North wind 5-10 mph.
Friday: Light snow southwest through the morning hours with highs ranging from the single digits east to the 30s in the west. Mostly cloudy skies with a light northerly wind.