Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer

Today: Patchy fog lifts by mid-morning. Partly sunny skies as highs return to the 30s and 40s. Westerly wind will stay around 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with chances for freezing drizzle. Overnight lows will cool to the 20s. The wind will stay light and variable.

Friday: Patchy freezing drizzle will remain a concern for the morning and could linger into the afternoon. Cloudy skies with highs back in the 30s. The southeasterly wind will stay around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance for a wintry mix as highs stay seasonable in the 30s and 40s. The northwesterly wind stays around 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.