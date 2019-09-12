Thursday: Soggy & Cold With Hotter Temps On The Way

Today: Continuous rain with overcast skies and windy conditions. Cold daytime highs in the lower 50s. Some areas could see an additional 1″-2″. Wind will shift and become northerly. It will also increase to 15-25 mph, gusting to as high as 35 mph.

Tonight: Rain continues but will decrease slowly from west to east. Lows will drop to the 40s. We could even see a few upper 30s in the northwest where the clouds could decrease by morning.

Friday: A slight chance for morning showers in the east as the system exits. Decreasing clouds from west to east will bring afternoon sunshine. Highs return to the 60s and 70s. Northwesterly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.