Thursday: Soggy & Cold With Hotter Temps On The Way

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Continuous rain with overcast skies and windy conditions. Cold daytime highs in the lower 50s. Some areas could see an additional 1″-2″. Wind will shift and become northerly. It will also increase to 15-25 mph, gusting to as high as 35 mph.

Tonight: Rain continues but will decrease slowly from west to east. Lows will drop to the 40s. We could even see a few upper 30s in the northwest where the clouds could decrease by morning.

Friday: A slight chance for morning showers in the east as the system exits. Decreasing clouds from west to east will bring afternoon sunshine. Highs return to the 60s and 70s. Northwesterly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/12"

Thursday: Soggy & Cold With Hotter Temps On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Soggy & Cold With Hotter Temps On The Way"

Running Red Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running Red Lights"

BSC Volleyball Sept. 11

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball Sept. 11"

Guard 9-11 Memorial 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guard 9-11 Memorial 2"

Policing Near the Border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Policing Near the Border"

Supreme Court Appeals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supreme Court Appeals"

Pumpkin Patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Patch"

Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Linton-HMB Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Football"

Mandan_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan_Volleyball"

U-Mary_Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary_Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"

Students Remember

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students Remember"

NDDOT Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDOT Awards"

Real I-D

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real I-D"

Weapons at the Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weapons at the Airport"

Wanted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted"

Lincoln Police Chief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Police Chief"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss