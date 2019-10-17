Thursday: Sunshine & Warmth

Today: Increasing high-level clouds will still allow for sunshine this afternoon. Highs return to the 50s, 60s, and 70s. The southerly wind will stay around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with warm lows in the 40s. The southerly winds stay light at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for rain showers. Slightly cooler highs in the 50s and 60s. Northwest wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Saturday: Sunshine with widespread 50s. Westerly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

